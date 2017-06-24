McCullers solid in return as Astros top Mariners 5-2

Jun 24, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Mariners DH Nelson Cruz (23) is stuck between Astros catcher Brian McCann (16) and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman (2) in a rundown and later tagged out in the 5th. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Josh Reddick homered, Brian McCann added a three-run double and Lance McCullers pitched into the sixth inning in his return from the disabled list to lift the Houston Astros to a 5-2 victory over the Seattle Mariners on Saturday night.



McCullers (7-1), who had been sidelined with lower back discomfort, allowed one run on four hits in five-plus innings. He struck out eight and walked none in his first start since June 8.



Reddick staked the Astros to a 2-0 lead in the third with his eighth home run. George Springer singled to open and Reddick drove a 1-0 pitch from Sam Gaviglio (3-2) over the wall in center.



McCann's seventh-inning double increased the lead to 5-1.



Seattle, which had won six straight, scored one in the ninth off Ken Giles on a double and three consecutive walks, but Carlos Ruiz struck out looking with the bases loaded.

