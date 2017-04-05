McCann and Gonzalez help Astros over Mariners 2-1

Houston Astros first baseman Marwin Gonzalez (9) rounds the bases after hitting a home run during the sixth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Taormina, Troy Taormina)

HOUSTON - Brian McCann and Marwin Gonzalez homered to back a solid start by Lance McCullers and help the Houston Astros to a 2-1 win over the Seattle Mariners on Tuesday night.



McCann's homer off Hisashi Iwakuma (0-1) put Houston up 1-0 in the third inning, and Gonzalez broke a 1-all tie with his solo shot to left-center in the sixth inning.



McCullers (1-0), slowed by injuries for chunks of last season, allowed one run and five hits while fanning seven in six innings. Will Harris pitched a perfect seventh, Luke Gregerson allowed one hit in the eighth and Ken Giles finished for his second save.



Danny Valencia had two hits and drove in a run, the Mariners' only one in two games against the Astros.

© 2017 KING-TV