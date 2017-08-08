Martin powers Mariners past A's 7-6 in 10

Aug 8, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin (12) singles against the Oakland Athletics during the third inning at Oakland Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Stan Szeto, Stan Szeto)

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Leonys Martin homered in the top of the 10th inning as the Seattle Mariners rallied from a four-run deficit to defeat the Oakland Athletics 7-6 on Tuesday night. The Mariners are tied with the Royals and Rays for the final Wild Card spot.



Martin hit a high arcing shot to right off a 2-1 94 mph fastball from Josh Smith (2-0) with two outs.



His second home run of the season pushed the Mariners' record on their nine-game road trip to 5-3.



Edwin Diaz pitched out of a jam in the bottom of the 10th for 24th for his second save.



Marc Rzepczynski (2-0) pitched a scoreless inning in the bottom of the ninth.



The A's had runners at first and second with one out but Diaz struck out Chad Pinder swinging and got Matt Chapman to fly out to right.

Down 6-2 in the sixth inning, the Mariners scored five unanswered runs. Ben Gamel doubled home two runs in the sixth, Nelson Cruz singled in Jean Segura in the seventh, and Danny Valencia's sacrifice fly brought home Gamel with the tying run in the eighth.

