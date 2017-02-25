Mariners win Cactus League opener, 13-3 over Padres

Seattle Mariners logo (Photo: Custom)

The Mariners started their Cactus League schedule on the right foot. They blast the Padres, 13-3.

Nelson Cruz got things going in the first with a three-run home run. Guillermo Heredia had three hits in three at-bats with runs batted in. First basemen Dan Vogelbach and D.J. Peterson collected two hits apiece.

Seattle rattled off 17 hits in the game. Manager Scott Servais seemed pretty happy about the game.

Copyright 2017 KING