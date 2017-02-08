KING
Close
Closings Alert 20 closing alerts
Weather Alert 28 weather alerts
Close

Mariners trade catcher Jesus Sucre to Tampa Bay

Associated Press , KING 3:22 PM. PST February 08, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The Tampa Bay Rays have acquired catcher Jesus Sucre from the Seattle Mariners for a player to be named or cash.

Sucre appeared in 90 games over four seasons with the Mariners, batting .209 with two homers and 20 RBIs. The Rays did not add him to the 40-man roster, but will invite the 28-year-old to major league spring training.

The deal was announced Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories