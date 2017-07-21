Mariners send top prospect O'Neill to Cardinals for Gonzales

Jun 13, 2017; St. Louis, MO, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Marco Gonzales (56) pitches during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeff Curry, Jeff Curry)

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners have acquired young left-hander Marco Gonzales from the St. Louis Cardinals in exchange for top outfield prospect Tyler O'Neill.



The clubs pulled off the surprising deal Friday, the second move to add pitching help in as many days for the Mariners. Seattle acquired veteran reliever David Phelps from Miami on Thursday.



This time, Seattle added a young starter who will have a number of seasons of club control but paid a hefty price.



O'Neill was considered one of the top prospects in Seattle's farm system and had been on a tear of late at Triple-A Tacoma. The 22-year-old O'Neill had 19 home runs in 93 games at Triple-A.



Gonzales, 25, is still working his way back from missing all the 2016 season due to elbow surgery. He pitched in one major league game this season for the Cardinals. In 11 starts at AAA Memphis this year, Gonzales is 6-4 with a 2.90 ERA.



Gonzales has appeared in parts of three Major League seasons with the Cardinals, compiling a 4-2 record with a 5.53 ERA in 12 games.

