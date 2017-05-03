Mariners rally with 4 runs late to beat Angels 8-7

May 3, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners center fielder Jarrod Dyson (1) reacts after hitting a two-RBI-double against the Los Angeles Angels during the eighth inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Jarrod Dyson's two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning pulled Seattle even, Jean Segura followed with a two-run single to take the lead and the Mariners rallied late for an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.



Seattle watched an early 4-0 lead evaporate because of shaky relief pitching. But the Mariners came through in the eighth inning scoring all four runs with two outs to snap a three-game losing streak.



Singles by Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia, and a walk to Taylor Motter off Angels reliever Blake Parker (0-2) loaded the bases with two outs. Dyson fell behind 0-2 but dropped a double off the end of the bat into shallow right field to score two and pull the Mariners even. Segura then chopped a single through the left side of the infield to give Seattle the lead.

