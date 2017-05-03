Mariners rally with 4 runs late to beat Angels 8-7

SEATTLE (AP) - Jarrod Dyson's two-out, two-run double in the eighth inning pulled Seattle even, Jean Segura followed with a two-run single to take the lead and the Mariners rallied late for an 8-7 victory over the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday night.
Seattle watched an early 4-0 lead evaporate because of shaky relief pitching. But the Mariners came through in the eighth inning scoring all four runs with two outs to snap a three-game losing streak.
Singles by Kyle Seager and Danny Valencia, and a walk to Taylor Motter off Angels reliever Blake Parker (0-2) loaded the bases with two outs. Dyson fell behind 0-2 but dropped a double off the end of the bat into shallow right field to score two and pull the Mariners even. Segura then chopped a single through the left side of the infield to give Seattle the lead.
"Wow! What a catch!" pic.twitter.com/TS6qhzW1fe— MLB (@MLB) May 4, 2017
