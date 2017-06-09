Mariners rally past Blue Jays 4-2 for 10th win in 12 games

Jun 9, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) hugs relief pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) following a 4-2 victory against the Toronto Blue Jays at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Danny Valencia and Jarrod Dyson had RBI singles as part of Seattle's seventh-inning rally, and the Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 4-2 on Friday night for their 10th win in 12 games.



Struggling to get anything started all night against Toronto starter Joe Biagini (1-5), the Mariners rallied with two runs in the seventh and managed to silence the thousands of Blue Jays fans who made the trip south from the provinces of western Canada for the weekend series.



Valencia's single scored Robinson Cano with the tying run, and Dyson followed with a liner to center scoring Kyle Seager and giving Seattle a 3-2 lead. Seager added a two-out RBI single in the eighth inning.



Tyler Cloyd (1-0) pitched one inning of relief to get the victory in his first appearance in the majors since Sept. 29, 2013. The combo of Nick Vincent and Edwin Diaz worked the eighth and ninth innings as Seattle reached .500 for the third time this season.

