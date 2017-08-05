Mariners put Hernandez on DL, recall Gonzalez

Jul 20, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Felix Hernandez (34) douses his head with a cup of water following the sixth inning against the New York Yankees at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Seattle Mariners put Felix Hernandez on the 10-day disabled list Saturday, retroactive to Wednesday, with biceps tendinitis.



Hernandez was scheduled to start Saturday night against the Kansas City Royals. Left-hander Marco Gonzalez was recalled from Triple-A Tacoma to take his rotation turn.



This is Hernandez's second trip to the disabled this season. He was out April 26 to June 23 with shoulder bursitis. He is 3-2 with a 4.02 ERA in eight starts since coming off the disabled list. In his previous start Monday at Texas, he allowed four runs on six hits and three walks in 5 1/3 innings in a no-decision.



Gonzales was acquired in a July 21 trade with the St. Louis Cardinals for outfielder on Tyler O'Neill. He went 2-0 with a 4.50 ERA in two starts with Tacoma.



The Cardinals drafted Gonzalez in the first round in 2013 out of Gonzaga. He missed last season after having Tommy John surgery.

