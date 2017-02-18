KING
Mariners' position players report on a rainy day in Peoria

Position players report to Peoria for Mariners spring training. But the day is marred by the rain. Chris Egan has the story.

Chris Egan, KING 10:16 PM. PST February 18, 2017

Mariners' position players report to Peoria, Arizona for spring training.  It's a rainy day, but pitchers and catchers still throw the ball around.  Chris Egan reports.

