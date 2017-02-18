Close Mariners' position players report on a rainy day in Peoria Position players report to Peoria for Mariners spring training. But the day is marred by the rain. Chris Egan has the story. Chris Egan, KING 10:16 PM. PST February 18, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Mariners' position players report to Peoria, Arizona for spring training. It's a rainy day, but pitchers and catchers still throw the ball around. Chris Egan reports. Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock 'Can you hear me?' scam hits Tacoma Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world Sky 8 video: Missing 2-year-old boy River found Wild weather hits Southern California Skydiving instructor catches falling child Sawant: SPD should block ICE Issaquah Housing Devastating effects of beryllium on Hanford workers RAW: ICE arrest Seattle-area 'Dreamer' More Stories Prosecutor: Sniper justified in shooting man who… Feb 18, 2017, 12:12 p.m. Local veterans snowshoe to soothe wounds of war Feb 18, 2017, 4:42 p.m. Bellevue students' experiment delayed after SpaceX… Feb 18, 2017, 4:54 p.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs