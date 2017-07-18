KING
Close

Mariners minor league players take 7-hour Uber to make game on time

KING 4:12 PM. PDT July 18, 2017

Four Mariners minor league players wanted to avoid getting up at 3 a.m. Monday for a road trip from Phoenix to Albuquerque. 

Mark Lowe, D.J. Peterson, Daniel Vogelbach, and Pat Light decided to travel separately from the team and booked a flight on American Airlines for Monday to get to Albuquerque. 

But things didn't go as planned, according to a tweet from Peterson. 

The players instead took an Uber from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport all the way to Albuquerque. 

The seven-hour trip wound up costing $683.52, according to a screenshot posted on Instagram by Lowe. 

The driver, "Hemant," earned five stars for the trip. 

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories