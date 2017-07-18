Four Mariners minor league players wanted to avoid getting up at 3 a.m. Monday for a road trip from Phoenix to Albuquerque.
Mark Lowe, D.J. Peterson, Daniel Vogelbach, and Pat Light decided to travel separately from the team and booked a flight on American Airlines for Monday to get to Albuquerque.
But things didn't go as planned, according to a tweet from Peterson.
Thanks at @AmericanAir for making @DanielVogelbach and I do this last night. #bebetter #havebettercustomerservice #Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/QlWoPgL5pw— D.J. Peterson (@DJPeterson) July 17, 2017
The players instead took an Uber from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport all the way to Albuquerque.
The seven-hour trip wound up costing $683.52, according to a screenshot posted on Instagram by Lowe.
The driver, "Hemant," earned five stars for the trip.
