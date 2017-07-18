Photo: @DJPeterson / Twitter

Four Mariners minor league players wanted to avoid getting up at 3 a.m. Monday for a road trip from Phoenix to Albuquerque.



Mark Lowe, D.J. Peterson, Daniel Vogelbach, and Pat Light decided to travel separately from the team and booked a flight on American Airlines for Monday to get to Albuquerque.



But things didn't go as planned, according to a tweet from Peterson.

The players instead took an Uber from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport all the way to Albuquerque.



The seven-hour trip wound up costing $683.52, according to a screenshot posted on Instagram by Lowe.



The driver, "Hemant," earned five stars for the trip.

