Mariners reach .500 for first time this season after sweeping Phillies

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo (49) pitches during the first inning of the game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. Credit: John Geliebter-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: John Geliebter, John Geliebter)

The Seattle Mariners defeated the Philadelphia Phillies 11-5 Wednesday to complete a two-game sweep and reach .500 for the first time in 2017.

Seattle (17-17) is in second place in the American League West after winning six of its last seven games.

Yovani Gallardo, the only starter from projected starting rotation that has not spent time on the disabled last this season, gave up three runs over five innings.

Robinson Cano and Danny Valencia both homered for Seattle. Carlos Ruiz hit a bases-clearing triple in the seventh inning.

Hisashi Iwakuma on Wednesday became the fourth Mariners pitcher from the projected starting rotation to be placed on the disabled list, the team announced Wednesday. He's on the 10-day DL with shoulder inflammation. Felix Hernandez, James Paxton, and Drew Smyly are also on the DL.





© 2017 KING-TV