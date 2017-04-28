Mariners' Miranda tops Indians; Cano, Gamel homer in 3-1 win

Apr 28, 2017; Cleveland, OH, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Ben Gamel (16) hits a home run during the sixth inning against the Cleveland Indians at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Ken Blaze, Ken Blaze)

CLEVELAND (AP) - Ariel Miranda allowed two hits and pitched into the sixth inning, Robinson Cano and Ben Gamel homered and the Seattle Mariners defeated the Cleveland Indians 3-1 on Friday night.



Miranda (2-2) didn't give up a hit until Jose Ramirez's one-out homer in the fourth. The left-hander, making his first career appearance against the Indians, struck out seven in 5 1/3 innings



Cano hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Gamel added a solo shot in the sixth, a towering drive to right.



Three pitchers combined to strike out 14 against the defending AL champions. Edwin Diaz recorded the final four outs, three on strikeouts, for his fourth save. He struck out Edwin Encarnacion with a runner on to end the eighth and pitched a perfect ninth.



Carlos Carrasco (2-2) gave up both home runs and struck out seven in eight innings.

