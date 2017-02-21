Mariners 'mechanic' Nelson Cruz tunes up hometown

KING 5's Chris Daniels reports from Las Matas de Santa Cruz.

LAS MATAS DE SANTA CRUZ -- The path that Mariners all-star Nelson Cruz took to the big leagues was an unusual one.

Cruz’s hometown of Las Matas de Santa Cruz is a four-hour drive from the Dominican Republic capital city of Santo Domingo.

Drivers trying to get there have to dodge potholes, motorcycles and people on some of "the deadliest roads in the world," according to the World Health Organization.

Nearly two decades ago, a longtime Dominican scout discovered Cruz in this town just 20 miles from the Haitian border.

“I said, ‘what’s your name?’ ‘I said Nelson.’ ‘I said, you like baseball?’ ‘Well, I’m starting.’ ‘I said, what do you do with your life? He said, I’m a mechanic.”

The guy now known as ‘The Boomstick’ thought he’d be known as a basketball player. In Cruz’s small town, he thought he’d be known as simply ‘the mechanic.’

His father – a teacher who is also named Nelson – suggested his son finish his education before he start playing baseball.

Nelson the son remembered, “I had to go to the academy, and my dad said ‘no, he needs to finish school first, and then he can go and play baseball.’”

Cruz’s high school principal says ‘the mechanic’ was driven.

“Special kind of student, always following his goal, inside the classroom, outside the classroom.”

Cruz balanced his books and his baseball.

“This is my house, this is my mom and dad’s house. We played baseball from here to there. If you hit it to the house, it was a homer. As a kid, that was my goal,” Cruz said.

From his minor league struggles, to his major league stardom, Cruz has never forgotten his humble roots.

Cruz spent $60,000 of his own money to turn a dirt field where some kids played baseball, into a real field with dugouts and a grandstand.

Now the kids’ daily baseball sessions at the field can last hours.

And that’s not the only thing the Cruz has fixed in his hometown.

He bought a fire truck for the volunteer fire department, after a childhood friend’s home was lost to fire. Cruz later filled the fire station with donated gear from the Seattle Fire Department.

Then Cruz donated an ambulance, so his neighbors in need could be transported to the nearest major hospital.

“It was a surprise when we got it, they put the name and the city on there.”

Cruz’s latest project is the police station, which is currently a plywood shack. The officers used to have to walk to police calls. Now they can ride the motorcycle, donated by Cruz.

Cruz said he is compelled to help – something he learned from his father.

“I live it, I see it every day, and see the needs. The stuff behind the scenes that no one else sees, the stuff only myself knows about. It moved me to do it, everything starts with him. I learn it from him.”