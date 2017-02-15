KING
Mariners manager Servais on 1st day with pitchers and catchers

Mariners manager Scott Servais talks about the first day of pitchers and catchers working out.

KING 5 Sports , KING 10:40 PM. PST February 15, 2017

The Mariners held their first day of workouts with pitchers and catchers.  Manager Scott Servais gives his take on the day.

