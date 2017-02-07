Mariners makes a difference in the Dominican Republic

Mariners star Robinson Cano funded a Montessori school in the Dominican Republic. (Photo: KING)

SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – The Mariners are making a difference off the field in the home country of several of their players.

The Mariners franchise has spent more than $10 million creating and developing an academy for young men. The players are invited in, live in onsite dorms, are given three square meals a day, and are provided an education. The Dominican Republic, by all accounts, is underserved by the high school system in particular.

The academy, not far from Boca Chica, is also a half hour away from where Robinson Cano grew up. The Mariners star also funded a Montessori school in one of the poorest neighborhoods in his hometown.

