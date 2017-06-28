Mariners lose pitcher Drew Smyly to Tommy John surgery

Feb 20, 2017; Peoria, AZ, USA; Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Drew Smyly (33) poses during photo day at Peoria Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Rick Scuteri, Rick Scuteri)

Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Drew Smyly, who has yet to get on the field this season, will have season-ending Tommy John surgery, the team announced Wednesday.

It's a big blow to a team that has struggled with injuries yet managed to stay in the wild card race at the midway point of the season.

General Manager Jerry DiPoto said Drew Smyly will undergo ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction surgery on his left arm. It will be performed by renowned surgeon Dr. James Andrews.

Recovery time is typically 12-to-15 months, so this could cost him all of the 2018 season as well.

Smyly, 27, has a career 3.74 ERA in 85 starts over his career. He joined the Mariners after coming over from the Tampa Bay Rays as part of a three-team trade.

The Mariners (39-40) were two games out of the second American League wild card spot heading into Wednesday.

© 2017 KING-TV