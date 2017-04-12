Mariners lose lead and game to Astros, 10-5

SEATTLE (AP) - Jose Altuve hit three singles and drew two walks, helping the Houston Astros overcome an early five-run deficit and rally past the Seattle Mariners 10-5 on Wednesday night.
Four Houston relievers combined for five scoreless innings after starter Mike Fiers got knocked around. Tony Sipp, Brad Peacock (2-0), Luke Gregerson and Jandel Gustave allowed just three hits.
Carlos Beltran drove in three runs for Houston, which trailed 5-0 after three innings. The Astros scored three times in the seventh off Dan Altavilla (1-1) for a 6-5 lead, with Alex Bregman's RBI double putting them ahead.
