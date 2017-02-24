KING
Close

Mariners have a new motto: Whatever it takes

The Mariners have adopted a new motto for 2017. They want to make the playoffs and "whatever it takes".

Chris Egan, KING 8:13 PM. PST February 24, 2017

The Mariners have a new motto for 2017.  It's "Whatever it takes" and they hope to ride that into the playoffs.

Each player has their own take on the motto.  Dan Vogelbach believes it's about buying in, you may not agree, but you've got to play for the guy next to you.

Kyle Seager hopes it means whatever you got to do to get over the hump and into the playoffs.

Chris Egan has more from Peoria, Arizona.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories