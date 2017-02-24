Mariners have a new motto: Whatever it takes

The Mariners have a new motto for 2017. It's "Whatever it takes" and they hope to ride that into the playoffs.

Each player has their own take on the motto. Dan Vogelbach believes it's about buying in, you may not agree, but you've got to play for the guy next to you.

Kyle Seager hopes it means whatever you got to do to get over the hump and into the playoffs.

Chris Egan has more from Peoria, Arizona.

