Mariners Haniger hit in face by pitch from Mets deGrom

SEATTLE (AP) - Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger was hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball from Mets starter Jacob deGrom in the second inning Saturday.
Ugh never wanna see this. 95 mph off face of Mitch Haniger, prayers to him. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/99PrOW52oo— Ethan (@EthanCarterSP) July 29, 2017
Haniger was down in the batter's box for a couple minutes, then was able to walk off the field with blood dripping from his mouth. He suffered a cut in his mouth and was taken off-site for further examination.
He was replaced by pinch-runner Guillermo Heredia, which loaded the bases with one out.
