Mariners Haniger hit in face by pitch from Mets deGrom

Jul 29, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger (17) reacts after being hit in the head by a pitch against the New York Mets during the second inning at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Mariners right fielder Mitch Haniger was hit in the face by a 95 mph fastball from Mets starter Jacob deGrom in the second inning Saturday.

Ugh never wanna see this. 95 mph off face of Mitch Haniger, prayers to him. #Mariners pic.twitter.com/99PrOW52oo — Ethan (@EthanCarterSP) July 29, 2017



Haniger was down in the batter's box for a couple minutes, then was able to walk off the field with blood dripping from his mouth. He suffered a cut in his mouth and was taken off-site for further examination.



He was replaced by pinch-runner Guillermo Heredia, which loaded the bases with one out.

© 2017 KING-TV