Mariners throwback trident logo

For the second straight game, the Mariners put up 13 runs on the Padres. They beat them in the second game of the Cactus League, 13-2.

Nelson Cruz hit his second homer in as many games. Pitcher Chris Heston started his first game of the spring and with the Mariners. He threw two scoreless innings, giving up just one hit.

Copyright 2017 KING