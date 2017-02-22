Mariners foster young players, 'good people' at Dominican academy

Mariners' Dominican Republic baseball academy

BOCA CHICA -- In a poor town outside Santo Domingo sits the Seattle Mariners Dominican Baseball Academy, fostering young players and men of character.

The modern palace is where the M’s Dominican summer league manager Cesar Nicolas is helping to run something more than a baseball camp.

Every day Nicolas leads nearly six dozen Mariner prospects.

“Every day I try to give them just one, like one tidbit to hold onto. One thing mentally. Today, mental toughness,” Nicolas said.

He went on, “I think the biggest thing for me - for these guys - is how to be good people.”

The Mariners franchise built the academy from the ground up in 2014. Bulldozing thick brush and paving old caves -- at a cost of $7 million – to attract young men like Frank Encarnacion.

He’s a young Dominican with big aspirations.

“I want to become MLB players in the future, and be a hall of fame,” said Encarnacion.

He lives in the on campus dorms, where he lives and trains alongside other players.

The guys play on fields named after Mariner all-stars -- Alvin, Dan, Edgar and Junior.

The Mariners are keeping up with other major league franchises. All thirty teams have some sort of presence in the Dominican.

But, in the afternoons, for the M’s, altruistic activities outweigh at-bats.

Marin Valerio oversees day-to-day operations at the academy. Born and raised in the Republic, he’s watched the country’s teens drop out of school to chase ambitions.

"Not all Dominicans have access to education. Hopefully our governments will do a better job, and our kids will be able to find a better future," said Valerio.

That’s why the academy includes classroom time.

Players receive English, computer, writing and high school equivalency courses.

It’s vital for players like 19-year-old Chris Torres – expected to start his coming season in Everett.

“In America for first time, you have to talk and ask for food or something,” said Torres.

Because of these classes, seven of the players were given the equivalent of a GED this year.

Nicolas said the odds are still small to get off the island and graduate from the academy. Roughly 30 percent of the players will make their way to the United States

Copyright 2017 KING