Mariners faithful hopeful despite slow start

The Mariners take on the Astros during their 2017 home opener at Safeco Field April 10, 2017. Photo: Jil Hendershot. (Photo: Jil Hendershot, Custom)

The Seattle Mariners opening week may not have inspired the faithful, but there’s nothing like a home opener to change things.

“Everything is fresh; everything is good,” said Nolan Lehman, who enjoyed his 20th home opener. “Even though we’re 1-6 we’re still optimistic.”

Morgan Marum, who grew up rooting for her hometown Arizona Diamondbacks, now lives in Spokane. She chose to have her first game at Safeco be on Opening Day 2017.

“There’s something special about opening day,” said Marum.

She thinks a homestand is just what the slumping Mariners needed.

“I think when you have the crowd base, it changes everything,” said Marum.

She may know what she’s talking about.

The Mariners beat the Houston Astros 6-0.

© 2017 KING-TV