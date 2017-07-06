Mariners drop 8th straight at home, 7-4

Jul 6, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Mike Zunino (3) walks back to the clubhouse after flying out to end a 7-4 loss against the Oakland Athletics at Safeco Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

SEATTLE (AP) - Khris Davis hit a three-run homer, Paul Blackburn pitched one-run ball into the eighth inning for his first major league victory and the Oakland Athletics beat the slumping Seattle Mariners 7-4 on Thursday night.



Davis' 24th homer propelled a four-run fifth inning that put the Athletics in front 7-0. Marcus Semien, activated off the disabled list Thursday, singled to open the inning, and Yonder Alonso walked. Davis, who struck out in his first two at-bats, then sent a 1-1 pitch over the wall in center to make it 6-0. Bruce Maxwell added a two-out solo homer, his first, to chase starter Sam Gaviglio (3-4).



The only run off Blackburn (1-0) was Mitch Haniger's seventh home run, a solo shot in the fifth. Blackburn allowed eight hits, did not strike out a batter and walked one over 7 2/3 innings in his second consecutive strong start. He gave up one unearned run in six innings without a decision in his debut on Saturday.

The Mariners have now lost 8 straight at home.

