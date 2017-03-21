Mariners closer Diaz brilliant in World Baseball Classic semifinal

Mar 20, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Puerto Rico pitcher Edwin Diaz (39) celebrates striking out the side in the ninth inning against the Netherlands during the 2017 World Baseball Classic at Dodger Stadium. Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Robert Hanashiro, USA TODAY Sports)

SEATTLE -- If the Seattle Mariners can end its 16-year postseason drought this year, its young closer may be ready for the pressures of October baseball.

Edwin Diaz threw two shutout innings and struck out three in Puerto Rico's 4-3 win over The Netherlands in the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic Monday.

Diaz kept The Netherlands off the board in the 10th and 11th innings. Eddie Rosario's walk-off sacrifice fly in the 11th put Puerto Rico over the top.

Diaz threw 19 pitches, 14 of them for strikes to get the win.

Puerto Rico will face the winner of Tuesday's U.S.-Japan semifinal for the WBC title.

Copyright 2017 KING