Mariners call up top pitching prospect Andrew Moore

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners have called up Andrew Moore, one of their top pitching prospects in the minors.



Seattle made the surprising move Wednesday, selecting the 23-year-old right-hander from Triple-A Tacoma.



Christian Bergman, who has started eight games for Seattle due to injuries in the rotation, was optioned to Tacoma while Tyler Cloyd was designated for assignment.



Moore began the year at Double-A Arkansas. He quickly earned a promotion to Triple-A, and was 3-1 with a 3.19 ERA and 44 strikeouts in eight starts at Tacoma.



Moore may slot into a Seattle rotation that is still in flux with Felix Hernandez returning Friday from the disabled list, Hisashi Iwakuma's return from injury requiring at least one more rehab start and the continued struggles of veteran Yovani Gallardo.



Bergman was 4-4 with a 5.44 ERA in nine appearances for the Mariners.

