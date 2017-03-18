Mariners kick off ball girl tryouts

As the Seattle Mariners prepare for the upcoming season, so do the tryouts that will decide who will be this year’s ball girls.

Friday marked the start of tryouts.

“We look for somebody who can connect with our fan on a personal level,” said Ballpark Event Operations Senior Manager Michael Hilburn. “We’ve had a lot people that have had their start in the Mariners organization with the ball girl programs.”

During the tryouts, the Mariners look for women who can safely field the ball, and not only protect themselves, but the fans as well. It was also emphasized that the women chosen are people who can be ambassadors for the Mariners brand.

The Seattle Mariners ball girl tryouts will continue for the next couple of weeks. Over 20 to 30 girls are expected to tryout, according to Hilburn.

Taylor Nussbaum was one of the eight women who tried out Friday. Starting in t-ball and continuing her career in college, Nussbaum said being a ball girl was "one of the funnest jobs I could ever have."

“I do this for many reasons,” said Nussbaum. “I love the fan interaction. I love putting smiles on kids faces.”

