Mariners and A's battle on Twitter

The Mariners released a few of their commercials for 2017. Here's pic from Felix Day.

The Mariners and A's have a little fun today and troll each other on the Twitter.

It started out fairly innocuous with the M's releasing some of their commercials for the season. But the A's didn't appreciate one of the commercials. A Twitter battle ensued.

Clear your calendar every fifth day of the week.#HappyFelixDay pic.twitter.com/SyjVfZSyGe — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

@Mariners Congratulations on inventing a day so that you could finally get a ring. — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

@Mariners Thanks. We'll tie the balloon to one of our World Series trophies so it won't float away. pic.twitter.com/dYet0ZCSrG — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

@Athletics Well, we know the 70s and 80s were fun, but as you know...the years start coming and they don't stop coming. — Mariners (@Mariners) March 15, 2017

@Mariners Here's a balloon that might look familiar to you. pic.twitter.com/fGYnYYzyeH — Oakland A's 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) March 15, 2017

A reporter for Forbes approved of today's Twitter war.

Hopefully, this is a sign of a fun year with the Mariners and "Felix Day".

Copyright 2017 KING