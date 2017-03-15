KING
Mariners and A's battle on Twitter

Joel Knip , KING 5:42 PM. PDT March 15, 2017

The Mariners and A's have a little fun today and troll each other on the Twitter.

It started out fairly innocuous with the M's releasing some of their commercials for the season. But the A's didn't appreciate one of the commercials.  A Twitter battle ensued.

 

A reporter for Forbes approved of today's Twitter war.

Hopefully, this is a sign of a fun year with the Mariners and "Felix Day".

