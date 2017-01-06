Mariners acquire Gallardo from Baltimore for Seth Smith

Sep 30, 2016; Bronx, NY, USA; Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Yovani Gallardo (49) looks for the sign during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Adam Hunger-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Adam Hunger, Adam Hunger)

SEATTLE (AP) - The Seattle Mariners acquired right-handed pitcher Yovani Gallardo from the Baltimore Orioles on Friday in exchange for outfielder Seth Smith.



The Mariners will also receive cash considerations from the Orioles.



The acquisition of another option for the pitching rotation was high on Seattle's list of needs before the start of spring training after the Mariners traded Taijuan Walker to the Arizona Diamondbacks in November. Gallardo was 6-8 with a 5.32 ERA in 23 starts last season with the Orioles, but two seasons ago was 13-11 with a 3.42 ERA in 33 starts with Texas.



The cost for Seattle was significant. Smith was one of Seattle's more consistent hitters during his two seasons with the Mariners and was expected to be a platoon outfielder for them again in 2017.

