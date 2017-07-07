Mariners 2B Cano named to All-Star Game as an injury replacement

Jun 30, 2017; Anaheim, CA, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano (22) reacts after running into home off a three-run home run as Los Angeles Angels catcher Juan Graterol (right) on. Mandatory Credit: Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano is an All-Star. Major League Baseball named him to the American League roster as an injury replacement.

This is Cano's 8th All-Star Game, third with the Mariners.

The 34-year-old is hitting .279, 17 home runs, 60 RBI. He's currently fourth in the A.L. for RBI behind Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Mariners DH Nelson Cruz, and Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.

Cano joins teammate Cruz as the only two Mariners to make the Summer Classic.

The All-Star Game is being held in Miami July 11 at Marlins Park.

Gracias a Dios! Thank you everyone for your continuous support! pic.twitter.com/senJ5hZPgA — Robinson Cano (@RobinsonCano) July 7, 2017

