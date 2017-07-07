KING
Mariners 2B Cano named to All-Star Game as an injury replacement

KING 5 Sports , KING 5:49 PM. PDT July 07, 2017

Mariners second baseman Robinson Cano is an All-Star.  Major League Baseball named him to the American League roster as an injury replacement.

This is Cano's 8th All-Star Game, third with the Mariners.  

The 34-year-old is hitting .279, 17 home runs, 60 RBI.  He's currently fourth in the A.L. for RBI behind Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge, Mariners DH Nelson Cruz, and Twins third baseman Miguel Sano.

Cano joins teammate Cruz as the only two Mariners to make the Summer Classic.

The All-Star Game is being held in Miami July 11 at Marlins Park.

