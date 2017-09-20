Manfred thinks teams will follow rules for Japanese star

TOKYO, JAPAN - NOVEMBER 13: Pinch hitter Shohei Ohtani #16 of Japan hits a double, which is stuck on ceiling of the stadium, in the seventh inning during the international friendly between Netherlands and Japan. (Photo by Masterpress/Getty Images)

SEATTLE (AP) - With Japanese star Shohei Otani considering a jump to a Major League Baseball team, Commissioner Rob Manfred says he believes it will be hard for teams to circumvent existing contract rules in pursuit of the coveted two-way player.



Otani's situation was among several issues, including pace of play, expanded rosters in September and a selected site for a proposed new stadium in Oakland, that were addressed by Manfred prior to Wednesday night's game between the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners.

The fastest pitch right-handed in Japan by Shohei Otani last year.https://t.co/PAD2KZ53gS @youtubeより — Dekopin (@deko_wayu) September 15, 2017



Otani, a 23-year-old outfielder and right-handed pitcher, could sign a far more lucrative deal if he waited two years to join a big league team. But he is expected to leave Japan after this season, according to multiple Japanese media reports.

Compilation video of Shohei Ohtani's homeruns in 2016. Such a delight for my eyes 😍#ShoheiOhtani #ShoheiOtanihttps://t.co/X1r0us7f9X — asri rmu (@asriumpuan) September 14, 2017

© 2017 KING-TV