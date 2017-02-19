Close Live Blog: Mariners spring training KING 10:02 AM. PST February 19, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST Editor's Note: If you are viewing this story on the KING 5 app, please click here. [View the story "Mariners Spring Training" on Storify] Copyright 2017 KING CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment TRENDING VIDEOS Drivers hit with car tab sticker shock Skydiving instructor catches falling child Missing 2-year-old found safe near home 'Can you hear me?' scam hits Tacoma Seattle 9th most expensive rent in the world Issaquah Housing Prisoners in Their Own Land: Return to Minidoka Judge Denies Immediate Release of Ramirez Sawant: SPD should block ICE New 520 bridge 'deficient' before opening More Stories Fire shuts down popular Marysville restaurant Feb 19, 2017, 11:02 a.m. Prisoners in Their Own Land: Return to Minidoka Feb 16, 2017, 3:22 p.m. For Dominicanos, baseball is the American dream Feb 19, 2017, 10:07 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs