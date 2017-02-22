Leonys Martin returns to the Mariners after testifying in court

Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin reports to spring training in Peoria, Arizona. He missed four days with an excused absence.

PEORIA, Az - Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin reports to spring training in Peoria, Arizona. He missed the first four days of camp with an excused absence.

He had to testify in a human trafficking case. Martin says it was tough on his family and he wants to move on.

Martin is happy to be back. Manager Scott Servais calls him an important part of the clubhouse. Chris Egan has the story.

Copyright 2017 KING