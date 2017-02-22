KING
Leonys Martin returns to the Mariners after testifying in court

Chris Egan, KING 8:47 PM. PST February 22, 2017

PEORIA, Az - Mariners center fielder Leonys Martin reports to spring training in Peoria, Arizona.  He missed the first four days of camp with an excused absence.  

He had to testify in a human trafficking case.  Martin says it was tough on his family and he wants to move on.

Martin is happy to be back.  Manager Scott Servais calls him an important part of the clubhouse.  Chris Egan has the story.

