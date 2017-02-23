Kyle Seager is gearing up for a big 2017 season

Kyle Seager taking ground balls at 3rd base.

Mariners general manager Jerry Dipoto says Kyle Seager is in the prime of his career. He says the M's 3rd baseman has performed at an All-Star level the past three seasons and only seems to be getting better.

In 2016 Seager hit .278 with 35 doubles and a career high 30 home runs. But Seager is always looking to improve and last year he committed 22 errors at 3rd base.

Seager tells King 5's Chris Egan he plans to work a lot during spring training on improving his defense at the hot corner.

