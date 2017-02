Felix Hernandez smiles for the cameras at the Mariners commercial shoot.

The Mariners spent the past two days in Peoria, Arizona filming their commercials. Felix Hernandez will star in one of those commercials.

King Felix has been featured in the annual Mariners commercials since his rookie season.

King 5's Chris Egan visited Felix at the Peoria Sports Complex during filming of his commercial which will be released on March 15th.

