King Felix injured, Mariners lose season opener

HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel allowed two hits over seven innings, Luke Gregerson and Ken Giles completed the three-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday night in their opener.

HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel allowed two hits over seven innings, Luke Gregerson and Ken Giles completed the three-hitter and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 3-0 on Monday night in their opener.



George Springer became Houston's first player since Terry Puhl in 1980 to lead off the first game with a home run. Carlos Correa homered and drove in two runs as Houston won on opening day for the fifth straight year.



Keuchel (1-0) went 9-12 with a 4.55 ERA last year after winning the AL Cy Young Award in 2015. Winning on opening day for the third year in a row, he struck out four. Giles allowed a hit and Giles walked one with three strikeouts for the save.



Felix Hernandez (0-1), making his 10th opening day start, allowed two runs and five hits while striking out six in five innings before leaving with tightness in a groin.

