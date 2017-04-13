Ken Griffey Jr. statue to be unveiled outside Safeco Field

The Seattle Mariners are set to unveil a new statue of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. outside the Home Plate entrance of Safeco Field.
The statue was erected early Thursday morning.
The Ken Griffey Jr. Statue has arrived in Seattle.— Mariners (@Mariners) April 13, 2017
See it for the first time Friday & take home a replica. https://t.co/XFQpQRWU1e #24EVER pic.twitter.com/WHrV36TesT
A formal unveiling will happen Friday before the Mariners host the Texas Rangers. 45,000 fans attending the game will get a replica Griffey statue, and 24 lucky fans will get one autographed by Griffey. Get tickets
45,000 Ken Griffey Jr. Replica Statues— Mariners (@Mariners) April 8, 2017
24 signed by Junior himself
You’ll want to be at @SafecoField next Friday. https://t.co/slN3tSE9J7 pic.twitter.com/URlLzJB4YD
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs