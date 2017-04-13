KING
Ken Griffey Jr. statue to be unveiled outside Safeco Field

Travis Pittman , KING 8:50 AM. PDT April 13, 2017

The Seattle Mariners are set to unveil a new statue of Hall of Famer Ken Griffey Jr. outside the Home Plate entrance of Safeco Field.

The statue was erected early Thursday morning.

A formal unveiling will happen Friday before the Mariners host the Texas Rangers. 45,000 fans attending the game will get a replica Griffey statue, and 24 lucky fans will get one autographed by Griffey. Get tickets

