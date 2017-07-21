Judge crushes ball, Mariners 5-1

Photo by: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE -- Aaron Judge hit a colossal three-run homer that nearly soared out of Safeco Field, and CC Sabathia won on his 37th birthday as the New York Yankees beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Friday night.

Judge's 31st home run in the fifth inning was memorable and nearly historic and his first since July 7. The big slugger clobbered a hanging curveball from Seattle starter Andrew Moore (1-2) into the second deck in left field, with the ball landing three rows from the top of the stadium. No one has hit one out of Safeco during a game since the ballpark opened midway through the 1999 season.

Judge came close and continued to emerge from a post-All-Star break slump. He finished with four RBIs, including a sacrifice fly that gave New York a 2-1 lead.

Clint Frazier also had an RBI double as the Yankees won for the third time in four games.

