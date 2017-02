New Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson taking some batting practice during spring training in Peoria, Arizona.

New Mariners outfielder Jarrod Dyson likes to win. He's done it a lot in the past and he hopes to do it again with the M's. Dyson smiles and says "my face is use to having champagne poured on it."

Seattle hopes the 32-year-old can help them steal bases this season. He's got 176 steals over seven seasons.

Chris Egan has more from Peoria.

