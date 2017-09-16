Houston's magic number at 1 after 8-6 win over Mariners

HOUSTON, TX - SEPTEMBER 16: Scott Servais #9 of the Seattle Mariners removes Marco Gonzales #32 from the game in the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Tim Warner/Getty Images)

HOUSTON (AP) - Dallas Keuchel threw six solid innings, Carlos Beltran had three hits and two RBIs and the Houston Astros beat the Seattle Mariners 8-6 on Saturday to drop their magic number to one for clinching the AL West title.



The Astros (90-58) reached 90 wins for the first time since 2004. They are looking for the franchise's seventh division title after winning the National League West in 1980 and 1986 and capturing the NL Central in 1997, 1998, 1999 and 2001.



A day after scoring three runs in the first, the Astros jumped on the Mariners again, scoring four times against Erasmo Ramirez (5-6) in the second inning.

