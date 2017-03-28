Griffey reminisces about Mariners, MC Hammer

Ken Griffey Junior officially became a Hall of Famer in July, setting the record for highest-percentage of votes ever received for induction.
But there’s one thing he hadn’t done until Tuesday -- be featured on the cover of a PlayStation video game.
The greatest Mariner of all-time joined KING 5 Mornings to promote the game’s debut, but he didn’t expect a trip down memory lane with a bat-boy-turned-news-anchor and some help from MC Hammer.
