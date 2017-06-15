Gimenez's 2 homers help Twins top Mariners 6-2

Jun 15, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Twins catcher Chris Gimenez (38) hits a home run in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Rempel, Brad Rempel)

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - Chris Gimenez homered twice for the first time in his big league career, Eduardo Escobar sparked a five-run first inning for Minnesota with a two-run shot, and Jose Berrios and the Twins beat the Seattle Mariners 6-2 on Thursday.



Berrios (6-1) pitched a career-best eight innings to win his third straight start. He struck out six and yielded two runs and five hits.



Gimenez hit a three-run homer with two outs in the fateful first for Ariel Miranda (6-3), who lost for the first time in 10 starts for the Mariners and lasted only four innings with 10 hits and six runs allowed. Gimenez hit a solo drive in the third inning, giving the backup catcher 18 home runs in 867 big league plate appearances.

