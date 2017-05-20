Garcia's 2 HRs, 6 RBIs lead Chicago's 16-1 rout of Seattle

May 20, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Matt Davidson (24) is greeted by DH Todd Frazier (21) after hitting a two-run homer against the Mariners during the seventh inning. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joe Nicholson, Joe Nicholson)

SEATTLE (AP) - Avisail Garcia homered in his first two at-bats and had a career-high six RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox battered Seattle's depleted pitching staff in a 16-1 win over the Mariners on Saturday night.



The White Sox knocked around Seattle starter Yovani Gallardo (2-4) and no one provided more shots than Garcia. He hit a three-run homer in the first inning, added a solo shot in the third and greeted reliever Dillon Overton with a two-run double in the fourth. Garcia was on a tear entering the game, hitting .361 in his previous nine games and finished with 4 for 5, adding another double in the seventh. The four hits were a career high.



Garcia wasn't alone in pounding Seattle's pitching staff. Matt Davidson hit a two-run homer, Willy Garcia hit the first home run of his career into the second deck in left field and the 16 runs were the most scored by the White Sox since April 20, 2014, at Texas when they also scored 16.

© 2017 KING-TV