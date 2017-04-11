Forbes: Mariners 14th most valuable MLB franchise

The Mariners are the 14th most valuable franchise in Major League Baseball, according to Forbes.
The M's are listed at $1.4 billion, the same valuation they were officially sold to John Stanton's group last August, including Root Sports That's an increase of 14% from the prior year.
The New York Yankees were listed as the most valuable, at $3.7 billion. The Tampa Bay Rays were the cheapest at $825 million. The Oakland A's were right in front of them in 29th place at $880 million.
Here are the top 5 franchises:
- Yankees $3.7 billion
- Dodgers $2.75 billion
- Red Sox $2.7 billion\
- Cubs $2.68 billion
- Giants $2.65 billion
The article also lists Seattle as having the 12th highest payroll on opening day. The M's are spending $154.2 million on this squad's salaries. That's up from $142.3 million or 8.3% from last season.
Felix Hernandez makes the most at $26,857,142. Robinson Cano is second at $24 million.
© 2017 KING-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs