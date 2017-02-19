For Dominicanos, baseball is the American dream

KING 5's Chris Daniels reports from the Dominican Republic.

SANTO DOMINGO -- Every day in the island nation of the Dominican Republic, the sun paints the sky. It’s inspiration in this vibrant place where life imitates art.

There is a rhythm on the street. A man plays the saxophone as another drums. A woman dances salsa.

It seems as though the people can’t stop smiling – no matter the age.

Christopher Columbus came to the Republic while on his voyage to discover a new world he had only dreamt of.

Today, in a square named after Columbus, teens -- wearing American-branded hats and shirts -- share a similar dream of America.

It that comes up as two teens free-style battle amid onlookers' cheers.

That dream circulates around one of the country’s biggest export: baseball. A sport involving a ball, a bat … and hope.