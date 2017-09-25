KING
Felix sharp, Mariners hit 4 homers in 7-1 win over A's

Associated Press and KING 5 Sports , KING 11:21 PM. PDT September 25, 2017

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) - Mitch Haniger homered twice and Felix Hernandez won for the first time in more than two months as the Seattle Mariners defeated the Oakland Athletics 7-1 on Monday night.
 
A day after being eliminated from playoff contention, the slumping Mariners snapped Oakland's season-high seven-game winning streak and its eight-game run at home - the team's second-longest in 11 years.
 
The Mariners had lost eight of nine.
 
Hernandez (6-5) gave up one run in six innings of two-hit ball.
 
Hernandez hadn't won since July 15, a stretch that included a stint on the disabled list from Aug. 2 to Sept. 13 with right shoulder bursitis. He was 0-2 with a 5.40 ERA in his previous five starts.
 
The Mariners also got home runs from Mike Zunino, his 24th, and Yonder Alonso.

Copyright 2017 KING/AP


