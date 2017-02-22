KING
Felix Hernandez is ready prove 2016 was a fluke

Felix Hernandez is back and ready to improve on last season's disappointment. King Felix is ready to go. Chris Egan has the story.

Chris Egan, KING 8:32 PM. PST February 22, 2017

PEORIA, Az - Felix Hernandez is to prove everyone wrong.   Last season was one of his worst seasons since early in his career.   King Felix battled injuries.  His ERA soared to 3.82, pretty reasonable by most standards, but not the King's.

He spent time in the Dominican Republic training with Nelson Cruz and his trainer.  He added 17 pounds of muscle.  Cruz jokingly said Felix that looks like a real man now. 

Chris Egan has more on the King.

