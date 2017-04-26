Felix, Haniger to 10-day DL

Photo by: Rick Osentoski/USA Today Sports Images (Photo: White, Tony, Custom)

DETROIT -- The Mariners made a number of moves Wednesday afternoon, the most notable being Felix Hernandez and Mitch Haniger being placed on the 10-day disabled list.

Hernandez left Tuesday's game against the Tigers after two innings. Tests back in Seattle showed inflammation in his right shoulder. Felix gave up four runs on six hits in the 19-9 loss to Detroit. He's 2-2 this season with a 4.73 ERA.

Haniger left after a third inning at-bat where he strained the oblique muscle on his right side.. He also flew back to Seattle with Hernandez to see team doctors. The hot-hitting rookie is batting .338 and leads the American League in runs with 20.

The Mariners called up outfielder Ben Gamel who spent time in Seattle last year. He's hitting .288 for the Tacoma Rainiers. Seattle also brings up pitchers Chase De Jong, Dillon Overton and Casey Fien.

Pitchers Evan Marshall and Chris Heston were optioned back to Tacoma. Heston gave up five runs in two innings of work Tuesday night. Marshall allowed seven runs over two innings.

© 2017 KING-TV