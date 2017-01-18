Edgar Martinez falls short of election to HOF

Seattle Mariners hitting coach Edgar Martinez (11) during the fifth inning against the Houston Astros at Safeco Field. Photo: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Steven Bisig, Custom)

SEATTLE - Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez fell short of the votes needed to be elected to baseball’s Hall of Fame Wednesday.

Martinez received 259 votes, or 58.6 percent of the ballots. A player must be listed on 75 percent of the ballots to be included.

Jeff Bagwell, Tim Raines and Ivan Rodriguez were all elected to the Hall of Fame, earning the honor. Bagwell drew 86.2 percent and Raines got 86 percent. Rodriguez had 76 percent - he received four more votes than the necessary 332 of 442 (75 percent).

Martinez was passed over for the eighth time. He's eligible to stay on the ballot through 2019.

Trevor Hoffman and Vladimir Guerrero fell just short as well. Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens were passed over for the fifth straight year by the Baseball Writers' Association of America but received significantly more votes this time and could be in position to gain election in future votes.

The Associated Press contributed.

