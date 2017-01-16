Edgar Martinez closing in on Hall of Fame magic number

Designated hitter Edgar Martinez of the Seattle Mariners hits a two run home run in the first inning as catcher Bengie Molina of the Anaheim Angels can only watch on April 13, 2004 at Angel Stadium. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

SEATTLE -- We'll find out this week whether Seattle Mariners legend Edgar Martinez will join teammate Ken Griffey Jr. in Cooperstown this summer.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame Class of 2017 will be announced Wednesday at 3 p.m. PST. A player must be included on at least 75 percent of the ballots.

Martinez is on the ballot for the eighth time. Last year he received 43.4% of the vote. He's eligible to stay on the ballot through 2019.

There has been a lot more vocal support for Martinez this year, and he's expected to gain significant ground, but he still may fall a little short.

Ryan Thibodaux tracks Hall of Fame voting. He says out of 215 ballots he's already counted as of Monday afternoon, 67.9% include Martinez. That means out of an estimated 220 remaining ballots, Martinez must appear on 82.3%. Check the latest numbers

Martinez has created a conundrum for Major League Baseball. He's widely respected as one of the best hitters of his generation, but he spent most of his career as a non-position player. MLB brought part of this on itself. It named the award given to best DH each year after Martinez.

Griffey lobbied for Martinez after he was voted in last year.

"Edgar deserves to be in,'' Griffey said. "Is it his fault that somebody put him in the DH role? No. He's part of a team, and he did his part. He should be in."

This is the final year that voters will be allowed to cast their ballots anonymously, although many already publicly reveal their votes.

